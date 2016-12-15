Traction Digital powers summer marketing for XXXX Gold

A special new promotion and email workflow has been designed to help the FMCG giant drive more sales over the key summer 2016-17 trading period.

IPMG’s Traction Digital is following up the hugely successful XXXX Gold campaign of summer 2015, again working with XXXX Gold owner Lion and partner Barbeques Galore in a new campaign driving customers to ‘Take in the Gold’ this season.

Traction’s specialist teams in marketing automation have designed a unique package of triggered communications to drive awareness, deliver dynamic newsletters, customer alerts and points balance updates.

The new activity follows a 5% spike in category sales over the busy summer period as a result of the 2015 campaign designed by Traction Digital.

Data collected from this year’s promotion, in market until 19 February 2017, will allow XXXX GOLD to maintain active relationships with their consumers.

“Our partnership with Lion and Traction Digital produced a noticeable increase in foot traffic to our stores and was well received by our customers.” Peter Herbert, Commercial Sales Manager for Barbeques Galore

“Traction was instrumental in developing efficient and effective solutions to create the best possible digital consumer journey.” Richard Knight XXXX Marketing Manager, Lion

The promotion is currently in market until 19th February 2016. To join the promotion visit your local participating bottle shop.