How the right mix of print and digital delivers new customers and more sales

With consumers now getting marketing messages via multiple channels, savvy companies are creatively combining print and digital campaigns to drive strong results. When Tooheys Extra Dry combined their on-pack printed work with a digital campaign, the results astonished management with massive subscriber growth to their databases and a mind-blowing increase in beer sales. The ‘Bank it or Blow it’ promotion by Tooheys Extra Dry spurred 95,000 sales and added 50,000 qualified subscribers to their database off the back of printed packaging. It was a watershed moment for parent company Lion in the power of combining print with digital as part of the marketing mix.

“More importantly, all competition data is retained so that we can continue the conversation,” says Hayden Bell, Assistant Brand Manager, Tooheys. The case is a classic example of how to seamlessly combine print and digital to acquire new customers, sell more product and nurture the new relationships with follow-up campaigns.

Combine print and digital marketing for customer loyalty A July 2016 InfoTrends study of 250 enterprise executives in the US and Canada found integrating print and digital channels delivered the strongest responses, especially when combined with detailed reporting and analysis around customer behaviour. “Acquiring and engaging new customers is critical to the growth of any business,” says Adam Quirk, Global Managing Director of IPMG’s Traction Digital. “More and more of our partners like Lion are seeing the benefits of combining their print marketing with technology that automates marketing campaign workflows and boosts conversions across email, SMS, promotions, surveys and more,” says Adam.

“Managing the new customers that you acquire is key, because you have an incredible dataset on them and an unprecedented way to enhance their connection to your brand,” he says.

Personalise your cross channel marketing The InfoTrends study further reveals that companies think it is critical for third party partners to manage their web-based services and ensure personalised messaging across all marketing channels. Any cross-channel marketing solution also needs to be cost-effective and include real- time reporting that integrates easily into existing CRM and Ecommerce apps. Traction Digital offers a host of automated marketing communication tools and services, including the ability to send personalised digital versions of your print marketing materials.