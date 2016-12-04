Retailers drive 2016 Christmas growth

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) forecasts $48.1 billion will be spent by shoppers in stores in the lead up to Christmas 2016, almost 2.5% more than last year.
“We have been seeing sales trending up and are hopeful as Christmas approaches to see robust sales over the period, with particular categories expected to go gangbusters,” said ARA Executive Director, Russell Zimmerman.
“We know clothing, accessories and footwear have been strong in recent months, and I expect this to continue as Christmas is just the time to gift that new bag or pair of shoes,” Zimmerman says.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, overall retail spending l has increased 2.84 per cent from 2015*, creating fierce competition among retailers wanting a greater share of wallet during the festive season.
Meantime, print catalogues have again formed a foundation of major retailer marketing campaigns in 2016.
Retailers are stepping it up this year with catalogue personalisation, additional pages, premium finishes and different stock choices to inspire their audiences to spend big during the year’s peak retail season.
Australian Catalogue Association Research shows 93 per cent of buyers go into a store after reading a catalogue.
In fitting with this, leading retailers have come out strong with major catalogue campaigns for Christmas 2016, backed up by TV and online campaigns to reinforce their core offers.
2016 Christmas retail catalogue highlights
David Jones: ‘The Christmas Book’ offers elegant metallic foiled black pages with glitter and stylish photography, building a strong brand presence and position.
Myer: Myer’s catalogue takes the customer on a journey, encouraging them to ‘Make a Wish’ as they flip through the pages of ‘Giftician’ offers. VIP members have been delivered catalogues personalised with their name and local store details.
Peter Alexander: Australia’s leading designer sleepwear brand Peter Alexander has injected the buzz of Christmas in New York into its festive catalogue, delivering on high-quality gloss stock and with P.A’s renowned imagery, great gift ideas for loved ones and for you this season.
Lush: The 100 percent vegetarian, ethical buying, handmade cosmetics brand chose a landscape format Christmas catalogue with matte finish, incorporating natural imagery to enhance their organic and environmentally friendly nature.
Coles: The supermarket giant feature a strong ‘half price’ savings offer on the cover page, appealing to value hungry families looking for the best Christmas savings.
Aldi: The ‘nothing beats the perfect Aussie Christmas’ catalogue builds a stylish customer journey with ‘must haves’ and sectioned ‘meats and seafood’ and ‘sweets and treats’.
Lowes: Offering a female-friendly gift guide with affordable Christmas presents for immediate and extended family members.
