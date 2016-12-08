Marketing Tech Symposium 2016 recap

From recent data we know that customers no longer follow a direct path from engagement to purchase, they take on a more fluid and sporadic buying pattern, interacting at different points across the customer journey. The good news is; businesses are now able to influence the customer journey through well-timed digital touchpoints to guide buyers and influence business outcomes. But to get there we must first understand the behaviour.

IPMG’s Traction Digital joined Australia’s marketing leaders at Marketing Tech Symposium 2016 in the Hunter Valley, to present on customer how marketing automation is providing real world value with customer journey mapping.

The slideshare below highlights how leading organisations are leveraging customer behaviour data to map more personalised customer journey’s: