Marketing automation starter kit [WHITEPAPER DOWNLOAD]

Marketing automation is a buzz phrase that for many of us sounds daunting, but it doesn’t have to be!
This whitepaper talks about creative ways marketers are using marketing automation to engage customers, convert leads and drive revenue.
We show you how to simply create welcome messages for customers, nurture leads, and deal with abandon carts, with easy step by step instructions.
Included in the Whitepaper [FREE DOWNLOAD]
1. How to drive growth through marketing automation
2. Why customer experience is the new marketing
3. Data intelligence behind personalised interactions
4. How automation and customer journey mapping provides real value
5. A step-by-step guide
6. How we can work with you on a cost-effective solution
Why Marketing Automation?
• Streamline functions between sales and marketing
• Integrate with multiple channels for consistency
• Save time and money on internal processes
• Communicate one to one at scale
• Plan and schedule ahead of time
• Alleviate repetitive admin tasks
• Improve visibility and reporting
