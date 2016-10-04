Major international talent to drive innovation at Holler

Holler continues to distinguish itself as a hotbed of innovative talent with the announcement of a major new international hire to its top ranks.

Technical supremo Diego Trigo has been at the forefront of innovation and bold ideas over the past 15 years.

As former Head of Digital Technology at Clemenger BBDO, and Technical Director at CHE Proximity, Diego has led an enviable list of international projects for Pepsi, Mazda, Virgin, and Toshiba.

Locally, he has spearheaded projects with Foxtel, AGL, and Hungry Jacks.

Diego now leads a team at Holler as the newly appointed Executive Technical Director, where his extensive tech skills and team building will take Holler’s reputation for innovative projects to new heights.

“Holler has a culture of innovation,” says Diego. “They are bold in their approach, and when you find like-minded souls you just can’t let the opportunity pass by. So I’m super excited to be here, right at the intersection of groundbreaking technology, great design and smart marketing.”