Major international talent to drive innovation at Holler

Holler continues to distinguish itself as a hotbed of innovative talent with the announcement of a major new international hire to its top ranks.
Technical supremo Diego Trigo has been at the forefront of innovation and bold ideas over the past 15 years.
As former Head of Digital Technology at Clemenger BBDO, and Technical Director at CHE Proximity, Diego has led an enviable list of international projects for Pepsi, Mazda, Virgin, and Toshiba.
Locally, he has spearheaded projects with Foxtel, AGL, and Hungry Jacks.
Diego now leads a team at Holler as the newly appointed Executive Technical Director, where his extensive tech skills and team building will take Holler’s reputation for innovative projects to new heights.
“Holler has a culture of innovation,” says Diego. “They are bold in their approach, and when you find like-minded souls you just can’t let the opportunity pass by. So I’m super excited to be here, right at the intersection of groundbreaking technology, great design and smart marketing.”
Holler Managing Director, Merran Morton says: “It’s been a real coup landing someone of Diego’s calibre. His technical credentials were a major recommendation. However, it was his team-building ethos that sealed the deal. At CHE Proximity, Diego grew the tech team from zero to 15 in just 4 years, with no staff turnover under his watch. That’s impressive – in any language.”
Diego’s appointment is one of a number of high-profile hires for Holler, with the agency now established as a key player in the digital business transformation space. This involves marketing services, business consultation and product development to help drive the needs of clients.
“This is our 10th year as a digital business,” says Merran. “We’ve been at the forefront of a very young industry for a very long of time, but we haven’t lost our sense that the real purpose of digital lies in connecting with people. So, Diego is a great fit for the Holler culture, and we couldn’t be more delighted to have him aboard.”
