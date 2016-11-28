IPMG wins major Myer marketing honour

IPMG has been recognised for its tightly woven, collaborative relationship with Myer, being recognised as the retailer’s Marketing Supplier of the year, Media & Content. The award has been presented in front of hundreds of invited guests and Myer executives at a glittering Supplier Awards gala dinner held in Melbourne. “Myer is proud of the strong relationships we have with our suppliers, and The Myer Supplier of the Year Awards event is the perfect opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding contribution they make to our business each year. Our suppliers play a critical role in our business as we bring the love of shopping to life for our customers.” says Myer CEO Richard Umbers.

From left to right: Jennifer Hawkins (Myer Ambassador), Irene Harkou (IPMG Account Manager), Andrew Gasper (IPMG Major Accounts & Marketing Manager), Jeremy Bradford-Sage (IPMG Sales Operations Manager), Daniel Bracken (Chief Merchandise & Customer Officer, Deputy CEO Myer)

Image Source: Lucas Dawson

Key to the Myer relationship is the process by which IPMG understands marketing needs, provides technical expertise, adapts to changes required and shares innovative new approaches. Myer Marketing Operations Manager, Tamlin Watson says “IPMG is a leader in the print industry who provides exceptional service to Myer daily. They are an agile partner who delivers new and innovative ways to communicate to our customer through print. A very recent example is the delivery to our top 40,000 Myer One customers a personalised copy of the Christmas catalogue!” “Not only does the IPMG team seamlessly deliver on time for every campaign but they source the right paper on very short lead times.” she says. General Manager, Marketing Strategy and Communications, Natalie Warren-Smith says “the relationships IPMG fosters in the business gives us that sense of trust. They are invested in the Myer business so they understand our core requirements.” Watch the rest of Natalie’s story about the long-standing Myer/IPMG partnership here:

