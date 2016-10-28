IPMG to merge with PMP

A message to our customers, suppliers and partners from Group CEO, Kevin Slaven

As you know, Australia’s print industry faces significant challenges. In response to these challenges, this morning, IPMG and PMP announced an intention to merge – as is outlined in the attached ASX announcement. I wanted to let you know as soon as possible after the announcement was made.

This merger is an important strategic decision not only for IPMG and PMP, but importantly for all the customers, suppliers and partners of both companies as it will drive innovation and efficiency.

It will allow us to bring together the best aspects of both firms to deliver world-class services and products to our customers.

The merger will allow us to deliver those services in a more efficient, competitive and sustainable way to meet the needs of our customers, as these evolve into the future.

Our sustainability will be built in part by reducing under-utilised and older press fleet capacity and utilising the latest technology to better meet customer demand.

I wanted to reassure you as a valued partner that you can depend on us to conduct business as usual with you as we work towards completing the merger in January next year.

We will keep you up to date as the merger progresses. In the meantime, please feel free to contact your IPMG representative if you would like to discuss this in further detail.

Kevin Slaven

CEO