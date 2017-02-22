How special print features boost your marketing power

It can be tough trying to get customers to notice your print marketing, but savvy brands are turning to specialty finishes to ensure their campaigns cut through the noise and engage customers.
Advances in print technology today provide many options for innovative and cost-effective print solutions.
“The key is to make your material stand out and get picked up,” says Craig Dunsford, CEO Print, IPMG.
“If you can get into the hands of your customers and captivate them, you’ll spark action for what you’re offering. The extra effort also creates a level of respect as customers come to associate your brand with something special,” he says.
Special print finishes that are tactile, foiled, chalked, 3D, fluoro, scratchable, scented and other options can create the kind of customer loyalty and social engagement that your competitors crave.
Marketers who use clever print innovations also create a sense of scarcity and loyalty. A personalised catalogue or magazine can quickly become a collectible item, as in the case of Myer.
R.M. Williams Outback magazine’s use of the latest print technologies and paper trends means the material finds a pride of place on the book shelves in the homes of subscribers.
- Your brand is a symbol of perceived value;
- Special print finishes can reinforce that value;
- Using print innovations will help you stand out from the crowd and spur consumer action;
- Customer loyalty, social engagement and scarcity are by-products of using special features.
Premium brand hacks that can enhance your product
Unless you specifically position your brand as a downmarket differentiator, most brands will drift towards the tools and tactics used at the top end of the market.
Quality brands such as Myer, Scenic Tours and Donna Hay regularly use specialty print finishes to provide their customers with a memorable experience.
“A lot of top brands now use matte or soft-feel stock to enhance the quality of their print products,” says Craig Dunsford, CEO Print, IPMG.
“Special print finishes like gold foiling and embossing are also used to create a sense of luxury. There are even finishes that are scented. These are particularly popular around special occasions like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day,” Craig says.
Researchers say scented stock has a positive effect on consumer buying as it triggers emotions, helps retain information and contributes to subconscious decision-making processes.
Reed Pacifica Emotive Technology found:
- 80% of consumers are likely to buy a product if they can smell it;
- 75% of consumers experience emotions triggered by smell;
- 83% of consumers retained information via scent.
Visual and touch print finishes differentiate brands
Special finishes that are scented or have a high tactile sensation will increasingly gain ground as key differentiators for brands wanting to cut through the noisy market.
Gate folds, wraps and other embellishments are also enhancing personalisation possibilities for print products.
“The brands that use these sensory triggers are driving a “collectible” mentality with their customers. That’s now extending to brand loyalty and remarketing opportunities,” says Craig Dunsford, CEO Print, IPMG.
Scenic Tours Scenic magazine regularly uses special cover design features with cutting edge tactile print finishes and quality paper stock.
“The use of double blacks ensures a vibrant black is achieved with no dry back typically associated with black images on uncoated stocks,” says Tyrone O’Neill, Business Manager, IPMG.
“The heavy use of PMS Gold ink throughout is consistently reproduced which poses some challenges on an uncoated stock, but helps us push the boundaries for valued customers like Scenic,” Tyrone says.
Other stand-out users of special finishes include:
- Donna Hay: The 15th birthday edition of the magazine featured her signature white-on-white for a cover that is a beautifully tactile collector’s item;
- David Jones: ‘The Christmas Book’ offered elegant metallic foiled black pages with glitter and stylish photography, building a strong brand message;
- Delicious, Frankie, Vogue Australia and GQ are noted award-winning magazines that regularly explore a range of specialty finishes to stand out and provide customers with a fresh experience that deepens brand loyalty.
Top specialty print finishes to take your brand to the next level
Foil Stamping: A foil layer is heated onto paper stock for an unforgettable effect that pops out. Often used in gold or silver, however many colours can be used and applied in large or spot areas. The foil heated and stamped into the paper uses a magnesium block that is chemically etched into custom designs ranging from glossy or matte finish magazine covers to business card stock. The effect is a luxury finish that stands out from the crowd.
Full and Spot UV: Where Full UV provides a thick glossy varnish covering the entire sheet, Spot UV gives select areas a lift. Combined with a matte laminated surface area, Spot UV varnishes draw attention to specific areas and provide a dramatic lift to the overall printed product.
Laminate: An even film of plastic is applied to cover the entire surface area in either matte or gloss. Laminate provides great protection to materials for weather proofing or enduring posterity.
Embossing and Debossing: Paper stock is either raised (embossed) or indented (debossed) for a visually stunning and tactile effect. A fantastic alternative to using ink for logos, mastheads, product names and anything else where the desired effect is premium elegance.
Chalking: A print coating is applied to the entire surface or select areas that enable chalk to be used by customers on the surface. An innovative print finish that allows for customer interactivity and prolongs the use of your print marketing product with customers.
Scratchable: Just like a scratchie lottery ticket, a portion of the surface is coated that can be scratched to reveal…whatever you like! Excellent for competitions, challenges or other ways a marketer can engage customers in a highly physical manner.
Scented: Specialty scents are developed in conjunction with expert IPMG partners and applied to stock; an amazing sensory experience for incredible results!
