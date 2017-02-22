How special print features boost your marketing power

It can be tough trying to get customers to notice your print marketing, but savvy brands are turning to specialty finishes to ensure their campaigns cut through the noise and engage customers.

Advances in print technology today provide many options for innovative and cost-effective print solutions.

“The key is to make your material stand out and get picked up,” says Craig Dunsford, CEO Print, IPMG.

“If you can get into the hands of your customers and captivate them, you’ll spark action for what you’re offering. The extra effort also creates a level of respect as customers come to associate your brand with something special,” he says.

Special print finishes that are tactile, foiled, chalked, 3D, fluoro, scratchable, scented and other options can create the kind of customer loyalty and social engagement that your competitors crave.

Marketers who use clever print innovations also create a sense of scarcity and loyalty. A personalised catalogue or magazine can quickly become a collectible item, as in the case of Myer.

R.M. Williams Outback magazine’s use of the latest print technologies and paper trends means the material finds a pride of place on the book shelves in the homes of subscribers.