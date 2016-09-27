How our new website means better marketing for your success

IPMG’s journey to uniting our world class businesses into one seamless marketing services organisation is a step closer with the launch of this new website.

The website is symbolic of a shared purpose within the IPMG group to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences, using digital and traditional solutions to drive customer engagement.

“We’ve spent the past two years unifying our companies to provide a true multi-dimensional marketing solution for customers that covers digital, design, print, and published content,” says IPMG Group CEO Kevin Slaven.

IPMG’s integrated marketing network brings it all together so you can simply enjoy the results:

Creative, Engagement and Production agencies

Print and Packaging

Public Relations, Content and Social

Digital Media

Hosting and Managed Services

The company vision of providing customers seamless and holistic solutions that take the pain out of marketing campaigns, is reflected in the new website. “As a family company, all of our teams are focused on forming real partnerships to help empower our customers to connect with their audiences,” says Kevin.

“This new website brings together the work that our integrated marketing companies do in the form of case studies and capabilities, to showcase what is possible for your business through measurable marketing campaigns.”

Driving innovation for your success

At IPMG, our customers are treated as partners. We are as invested in you as you are in your own customers. Our award-winning staff work tirelessly to see your goals achieved.

Natalie Warren-Smith, Myer General Manager Marketing and Communications:

“The relationships that IPMG foster within the business gives us that sense of trust and they are invested in the business.”

“The reason why IPMG and Myer have been partners for such a long time is they’re an innovation partner as well as an execution partner.”

Alex McDonald, Coles Senior Marketing Manager Digital Content:

“One of the key things that comes through with IPMG is innovation. We always have conversations around the latest trends.”

Mark Muller, R.M Williams Editor-in-Chief: “If I’m told by my colleagues at IPMG that this is something interesting or this is something good and the best way of doing it, then I know they’ve done the research and have the credibility and background to be bring that to fruition.”

Maritoni Salvador, Product and Marketing Manager, Bay Leather Republic:

“It’s been an excellent relationship working with IPMG. They’ve always been really professional, really fun to work with, they’re always happy to help, happy to answer any queries we have, they understand our timelines and deadlines and are very accommodating.

“Customer experience is really important, and we want to make sure that every customer is happy with the total experience from making their own sofa, choosing colours, and actually seeing it happen in real life in front of their eyes on the app.”

Contact IPMG today for help with how to:

Create meaningful connections with your audiences

Deliver measurable, multi-dimensional marketing campaigns

