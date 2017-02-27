Holler’s Executive Technical Director Diego Trigo joins AIMIA

Executive Technical Director at IPMG’s Holler Diego Trigo is joining the board of Australia’s Digital Industry Association, AIMIA. He’ll help shape the direction of digital transformation and innovation within the industry.

Under the appointment, Diego will advise on the development of new products, services and education programs as well as taking on the role of spokesperson for AIMIA.

As former Head of Digital Technology at Clemenger BBDO and Technical Director at CHE Proximity, Diego has been at the forefront of innovation and bold ideas over the past 15 years.

He has led an enviable list of international projects for Pepsi, Mazda, Virgin, and Toshiba. Locally, he has spearheaded campaigns for Foxtel, AGL and Hungry Jacks.

Diego now leads a team at IPMG’s Holler as Executive Technical Director.

“IPMG and Holler have a culture of innovation,” says Diego. “They are bold in their approach and when you find like-minded souls you just can’t let the opportunity pass by. I’m super excited to be here, right at the intersection of ground-breaking technology, great design and smart marketing.”

