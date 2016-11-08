Coles Magazine is Australia’s number one

Coles Magazine has again topped the Roy Morgan readership survey* with 3.67 million Australians reading the supermarket title each month.

The latest survey shows a massive 31% year-on-year increase in readership of Coles Magazine, confirming its status as the most read title across all magazines and newspapers in Australia.

The magazine, printed by IPMG as part of the group’s wider marketing services relationship with Coles, is a free gift to customers, but acts as a proven engagement tool for the products sold in stores and for the brand.

Coles Senior Marketing Manager Alex McDonald says “the magazine is an absolutely massive accomplishment every month. Suppliers and partners are hugely instrumental in getting that to happen.”

“I think it’s obvious in the end product the quality of the relationship that sits behind it. Everyone works together, and no matter what’s thrown at our partners like IPMG, we turn it around and just make it work,” she says.

Watch the rest of the Coles/IPMG story here.