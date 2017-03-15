How Amazon plans to re-define Australia’s retail landscape

It was named after the Earth’s largest river to imply size and scale and it’s coming to Australia with plans to re-define retail as we know it.

By now you’ve heard a lot about how the arrival of Amazon will be a “gamechanger” that will “shake up” the retail market.

Here’s a bolder prediction: Amazon’s arrival in September will be ground zero for defining Australia’s retail sector for generations to come. Major retailers that we have taken for granted – and have taken themselves for granted, will be gone. Not on day one, but the arrival of Amazon will be the beginning of a brutal end for certain mainstays.

Those of us old enough to remember Mark Foys, Grace Bros, even Gowings know that nothing is certain – except change.

Analysts say the demise of electronics retailer Dick Smith in 2016 was the canary in the coalmine. January 2017 saw clothing retailers Marcs and David Lawrence placed into voluntary administration citing deteriorating sales, market conditions and poor cash flow. The bloodbath continued with Herringbone, Rhodes & Beckett, Payless Shoes and Pumpkin Patch all struggling against variables including big international brands and free trade agreements.

Even the international brands that have disrupted the Australian retail market Uniqlo, H&M, Zara, Sephora, Gap – are all operating on slim margins backed by big parent companies.

Macquarie Bank looked at Uniqlo Australia and revealed an EBIT of 1.8 per cent compared to 12.8 per cent in Japan, yet it expanded its local store count from six to 12 with more to come.

What’s all this got to do with Amazon? Everything because Amazon is everything. Type literally anything you can think of into the Amazon search bar and you’ll get surprising results.

Amazon quickly established a dominant position in electronics, books and music 20 years ago. The next phase was clothing, shoes and packaged groceries. They are now past the trial phase for fresh food in the US and will launch in Australia – with all of it.

Three-quarters of Australians aged over 18 are interested in Amazon according to a Nielsen survey. That may be lower when they switch on the local website but even a small percentage of uptake is expected to push many retailers into the red.

This will be one of those disruptions that sees the end of stores that could once coast on a cherished reputation. Especially if the store is an understaffed shemozzle with the layout and presentation of an outlet store, and an online experience best described as poor by late 90s standards.

While our three major supermarkets have good instore experiences, anyone who has ordered groceries for the household knows it’s a long process; an unstable process; and delivery is marred by frustrating time restrictions or general unreliability.

For retailers with deep structural problems to turn it all around by September is more snap than stretch.

Australian Retailers Association CEO Russell Zimmerman urged retailers to prepare now or be at the mercy of the “Amazon Effect”.

“If you run your own brand name you would probably be considering how you engage with Amazon and how you can sell your product through Amazon.

“You need to work out how you can work with them rather than beating them because you won’t beat them,” he told the Herald Sun.