ACCC will not oppose merger of IPMG and PMP

Today, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced that it will not oppose the merger of PMP and IPMG, which is due for completion on 1 March 2017.

The merger allows the combined businesses to address the challenges currently facing the print industry, while remaining focused on providing customers with high-value, scalable marketing solutions.

Peter George, CEO of PMP, said, “Changes in demand in Australia’s print industry have presented companies with significant challenges in recent years. The merger of PMP and IPMG creates a sustainable business which will be better placed to address these industry issues while ensuring we continue to provide our customers with world-class products and services, and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Michael Hannan, IPMG Executive Chairman, said, “This merger is an important strategic event for our industry, our customers and our staff. It will enable longevity for Australian printing and jobs, scale and sustainability for our business and a clear first choice for customers seeking value, innovation and quality, now and into the future.”

On completion of the transaction, PMP will acquire 100 percent of IPMG and will issue new shares to IPMG shareholders, who will hold a maximum 37 percent interest in PMP. IPMG will be entitled to nominate two directors to the PMP Board.

The merger is expected to deliver approximately $40 million per annum of cost synergies, with one-off cash costs totalling approximately $65 million over the next 18 months. Further specifics on the transaction are available in the ASX announcement .

Further information will be available upon merger completion.