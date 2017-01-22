7 big print marketing trends to connect with customers in 2017

Connecting with customers in 2017 is about creating meaningful relationships through personalised offers and communication. The brands that stand out will genuinely understand customer needs and how to excite people with marketing campaigns that become collectibles. IPMG Print CEO Craig Dunsford brings us the top seven print marketing trends that will make a difference to your customers and campaigns this year.

Print personalisation goes mainstream Australia Post is at last making the Print Post category less restrictive. This will open the way for more versioning and personalisation for subscription magazines and mail order catalogues. I see this as a significant opportunity for brands to use the magazine and catalogue channels more effectively for their customers and advertisers. We have seen premium brands like Myer and David Jones lead the way with catalogue personalisation for their most valued customers. Marie Claire has done similar with subscriber names featured on their covers. The Australia Post changes will allow more smaller players to connect more deeply with their customers. As an easy starting point, a personalised or versioned letter or flysheet can be inserted or onserted during the wrapping and mail lodgement process.

Print personalisation to drive social buzz At the leading edge of print personalisation will be catalogues based on your preferences, website search and in-store purchase history. Retailers will use rich customer data when setting up their accounts. Demographic information will be combined with prior purchases and connected to any searches performed on a retailer’s website. Within weeks the customer will receive a personalised catalogue including their name, local store and customised items that best align with their wants or desires. The sophistication will know no end. For example, retailers overseas are experimenting with marketing the remainders of your wedding registry items and offering them at an exclusive price. So, if none of your wedding guests bought you that fondue set, but you really want to make chocolate covered cheese, the retailer could offer it to you at a discount as part of a loyalty program. It’s an innovative exercise for retailers that is yielding high returns.

Unique codes replace generic codes for improved ROI Unique codes placed on print catalogues or magazine inserts will be a key ingredient in merging print and digital strategies. Coupon codes are not new, but their strategic use will change in 2017 to move away from just spurring sales. The focus will be leveraging these codes to track customers and sharing this code data with partners such as advertisers to add more value to those relationships. Unique codes help brands avoid added costs associated with generic codes when they are posted online and go viral; a situation that often costs suppliers more than the benefits of greater sales as more people access the offer, damaging margins. Unique codes improve ROI and allow brands to better control budgets related to providing discounts.

Visual and Touch triggers to define and differentiate brands Special finishes that are scented or have a high tactile sensation will gain ever greater cut through in 2017. Gate folds, wraps and other embellishments will also be used more to enhance the personalised possibilities of a printed product. The print industry continues to develop new ideas and finishes and we will see this trend continue. Foils, special inks, different cover coatings and fold formats continue to offer a point of difference for brands. The brands that use these triggers will create a “collectible” mentality within their customers, extending brand loyalty and remarketing opportunities.

Custom publishing creating deep brand loyalty Many brands are investing heavily in branded content. Custom magazines will enjoy steady growth as businesses use the power of this channel to communicate directly with their customers. See how R.M. Williams has embraced this trend with their ‘Outback’ magazine. Consumers are more likely to buy from a company where they were previously a customer. Research also shows that Australians have high trust in print products such as newspapers, magazines, and catalogues. Custom magazines using client databases will provide valuable content that reinforces brand messages, drives deeper brand loyalty and customer retention. Research backs it up. 47% of consumers are more likely to start an online search after viewing a magazine advertisement, according to a report by the Retail Advertising and Marketing Association. This is a critical path to purchase that brands will use in their decision making process to use print for new campaigns. Combined with the Print Post changes at Australia Post, this sector offers great opportunities for leading brands that combine custom publishing with personalisation options using segmented data.

Print to boost Digital engagement Unaddressed mail and newspaper inserts will see steady growth throughout this year. As advertisers and marketers continue to test the wide range of channels open to them, emerging data is showing digital campaigns are far more effective when combined with print. 75% of Australians spend up to 20 minutes per week reading unaddressed catalogues, flyers and brochures that they receive (Australian Catalogue Association, 2015). Direct Mail has a higher conversion rate than any other channel both for lead-generating offers and one-step ‘buy now’ offers. Direct Mail’s edge becomes even more apparent when it is personalised (Value of Paper and Print, 2014). According to the Direct Mail Association, 65% of consumers of all ages have made a purchase as a result of direct mail. Major brands such as Fairfax are already effectively using their print properties to drive digital engagement, according to Domain chief editorial and marketing officer Melina Cruickshank. “Not only is print an effective branding tool, it drives Domain tangible digital growth − app downloads and social/online usage consistently spike when we use tactical messages in print,” says Melina.

Innovative packaging to start conversations Packaging will continue its trend of more frequent creative changes. We can expect to see more versions to suit broadening product ranges and innovative folding carton solutions that grab the attention of customers. Great packaging helps brands stand out on the crowded shelves, sparking interest and sales. See how Weight Watchers has recently implemented new-look packaging to stand out from competitors. More brands will start looking at how packaging can sell the benefits of their products using a strong creative narrative. The most successful efforts will have a wholly integrated marketing campaign using data specialists, design and print expertise as support. Leading brands will work through their key messaging with print and packaging experts to ensure their execution achieves measurable business goals. Large packaging style installations will also continue to start big conversations. Major brands like Adidas and Louis Vuitton recently used large format packaging to create a retail experience. We can expect to see more of this as brands look for ways to stand out and excite customers.

Craig Dunsford – CEO Print With 30 years experience at IPMG, Craig has an in-depth understanding across all types of print, taking an active role in research and development, driving innovation and the adoption of new technologies. He also has a key focus on ensuring IPMG customers receive outstanding service and are delivered the highest quality work. Craig also serves as Deputy Chairman of Two Sides Australia and Value of Paper and Print and is on the board of the Australian Catalogue Association.