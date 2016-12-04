13 big retail trends for effective marketing campaigns

With massive digital disruption happening across the retail sector, understanding what drives consumers is the key to survival. As the largest independent marketing group in the southern hemisphere, IPMG has studied the key trends that are driving change in the retail sector as physical and online stores respond to changing shopper expectations. “We are witnessing a revolution in the way consumers shop, and the way retailers are attempting to remain relevant,” says John Maxwell, Global Retail & Consumer leader, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC). “What’s at the heart of this change? Digital disruption. The speed of adoption of technology has put consumers in control,” Maxwell says.

1. Price is king

While convenience is important, price is still king. This is a key finding in the PWC 2016 Total Retail Report which surveyed 23,000 shoppers in 25 countries to see what trends are shaping the future of retail. Up to 60 percent of consumers shop at their favourite retailers based purely on price. However, you’ve still got to have what people want in stock, with 32 per cent citing ‘goods in stock’ as their second consideration for where to shop. The importance of brand integrity is still critical to maintain, with ‘trust in a brand’ rated as the third most important reason shoppers will open their purse strings. “Affordability is important in every income bracket in every country across every age group,” says John Maxwell from PWC.

2. There’s more to value than just price

Price is only one part of the value chain to consumers. The perceived value of a purchase is just as important as the price. Perceived value can take into consideration factors including staff knowledge, digital content informing customers about a product, price, brand, delivery, checkout and payment options, returns policies and more. “For our entire global sample in fact, convenience (47%) was a slightly bigger influencer than price (43%) when buying online,” says PWC’s John Maxwell. Customers will increasingly respond to marketing materials that reflect a strong sense of value in your product, with easy to use and informative websites, catalogues, personalised print and digital materials among important drivers.

3. Bigger economies pick convenience over price

Consumers in the world’s largest economies consistently choose convenience over cheaper prices when shopping online. Shoppers in the US, UK, Germany, Japan, India, and China all choose convenience over price as their primary driver for buying online. Forecasters expect that shoppers in other countries including Australia currently seeking price (47%) over convenience (40%) will ultimately follow the trends of consumers in larger economies who value convenience more. For retailers, it means more than just making it easy to order and deliver. It means creating customised experiences and providing notifications that use deep data analytics to offer location based announcements for consumers to know what’s around them right now.

4. Social media is now a shopping channel

Online shopping via social channels continues to gain popularity after a slow start. What began for most shoppers as a place to check reviews and engage with a brand is rapidly becoming a direct shopping channel. “Social media is having an enormous impact on purchasing behaviours and perceptions of brand authenticity,” says John Maxwell, Global Retail & Consumer leader, PWC. “Consumers want to know what their peers think, and they’re increasingly willing to share their opinions,” he says. Stat Snack: 16% of PWC global respondents said they bought directly via a social media channel, which is a 9% increase since 2014. There are many factors at play when it comes to buying via social. Millennials spend more in the channel than those over age 45 and consumers in emerging markets (Thailand, India, Malaysia) are far more influenced by social media (92%) than those in established countries such as US, UK and Australia (66%). Savvy brands and retailers are also creating exclusive social spaces and personalisation features that entice consumers to engage and spend. Trends suggest that social, mobile and online shopping will continue to converge regardless of the channel and platform however it’s not just digital personalisation that is producing results. Australian retailer Myer is showing that individually personalising printed catalogues for top tier customers creates excitement, loyalty and deeper engagement. During the Christmas 2016 retail season, Myer has created and delivered for a second time, individualised catalogues with multiple points of personalisation based upon the target customer’s lifetime value to the retailer. The campaigns have translated into increased sales, so the approach is one which Myer is committed to maintaining. General Manager Marketing and Communications for Myer, Natalie Warren- Smith says “we changed our television approach, our catalogue approach, and we changed our creative approach – all of that was instrumental in the delivery of ‘new Myer’.” Integrating social media and automated marketing into your communications platforms is vital to keeping an open and relevant dialogue with your customers in today’s retail environment.

5. Mobile is the future of everything. Everything!

Shopping on mobile continues to grow, with m-commerce expected to account for half of all e-commerce by 2018. By the beginning of 2019 analysts expect almost 80% of consumers to be shopping via mobile phone for at least some of their purchases*. “Mobile shopping is firmly on the march to becoming the online shopping tool of choice, with mobile purchases increasing by 8% in the past year,” says John Maxwell, Global Retail & Consumer leader, PWC. Despite this, consumers find the mobile experience offered by many retailers as underwhelming. An Accenture consulting survey from November 2015 of 10,000 consumers in 13 countries found only 48% of consumers found it easy to purchase via mobile devices. This is not surprising given that Accenture found only 58% of retailers have smartphone apps with purchase capabilities. Shoppers have quickly moved on from using their mobile device to just research products and store locations. Even checking social reviews and getting coupons and offers is old hat to the new consumer. Today’s consumer expects the kind of innovation demonstrated by leading brands such as Omega, which has window displays with QR codes alongside each product so shoppers can scan the code for more information and purchase it for same day delivery. Other retailers such as Danish auto parts giant T. Hansen allows products sold online to be ready for pick-up at the customer’s store of choice within 30 minutes or it’s free.

6. Current and future shopping trends start in China

Looking at consumer behaviours in China today is a peek into the global shopping trends of tomorrow. The low penetration of desktop PC’s in China means Chinese consumers have been early adopters of mobile shopping. A Price Waterhouse Coopers report shows just 28% of global respondents shop online via their mobile at least once a month and 46% have never shopped online on their mobile. China is a different story. China respondents show 65% shop online at least monthly. Only 12% have never shopped on a mobile device. This trend alone has prompted Chinese e-commerce players such as Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent to become global leaders in mobile personalisation using massive data analytics platforms. Chinese consumers are presented with personalised notifications based on their income level, shopping habits and location in the city whether they’re walking, driving or sitting in an office. Will the world follow Chinese shopping behaviour? Well, it has and all indications are that it will continue to do so and more quickly as each year passes. “The percentage of our global sample that shops online every day (7.1%) has now overtaken where China was in 2012 (4.3%), and is increasing steadily,” says PWC’s John Maxwell. When it comes to adopting mobile, the world is about three years behind the Chinese in shopping habits but the gap is narrowing with each annual survey.

7. E-commerce puts the customer in charge

Retail e-commerce technologies have levelled the playing field, with small players and big brands all using the same tools and opportunities to reach customers. This means those retailers who are most responsive to consumer behaviours, are the most successful. Online statistics portal Statista shows US apparel accessories retail revenue from e-commerce has grown around $8 billion a year since 2013 ($44.9 billion). The same growth is forecast until 2018 with $86 billion expected to be the total US revenue from e-commerce for apparel accessories. Stat Snack: Retail e-commerce sales worldwide are expected to reach just over $US3 trillion in 2018 – Statista While some big brands have proven to be retail e-commerce leaders (Gap, Victoria’s Secret), the field is wide open for unconventional retailers to thrive in a highly dynamic market space. “Success belongs to those who adapt and evolve to changing consumer attitudes and behaviours, and this is regardless of size or status,” says Kelly Schmalz Evans, Marketing Manager for e-commerce platform provider, Springbot. “Everyone from a small luxury brand to an even smaller start-up is standing on a level playing field, and to keep pace with consumer demand, everyone is guided by the same principal: give the consumers what they want, when they want it,” she says. “It’s no longer just about offering the latest trends at the most competitive prices. Retailers are urged to consider end-to-end service across physical stores, online channels, and mobile devices. If the consumer experience was once linear, it’s now dynamic and customer-led for the first time in history,” says Evans.

8. Consumers want community more than reward points

Loyalty and reward programs have delivered astonishing results for retailers, with 91% of global respondents to a Price Waterhouse Coopers survey reporting they are members of one or more program. The phenomena sought to tap into the consumer quest for connection, exclusivity, customisation and membership, but things are changing. Being awarded points for spending money doesn’t quench consumer thirst for connection like they once did. Consumers want more than member discounts, reward points or free shipping as dictated by a now stale model. Trends in China show the next generation of reward programs offer more customisation and unique, exclusive benefits. We’re talking personalised marketing offers, access to special member events and to special member-only areas.

9. Store formats focus on customer conversion

While bricks and mortar retailers have long accepted the growth of online retailers displacing physical store visits, their primary focus has been on improving conversions from foot traffic they do get. Consumers still yearn to touch and feel products and visiting stores is still an integral part of the purchasing journey. Most consumer research continues to takes place in store. PWC’s 2016 Total Retail report shows consumers went to the store to research more than they went online for eight out of 11 retail categories. Even in the three categories where consumers preferred online research, most still preferred to make the purchase in a physical store. This has led to the store environment become a multi-tiered adventure with customer conversion in mind. People no longer want to go to any old shop to buy stuff. They want to visit a flagship experience store, destination shopping centres, specialist and pop up shops all designed to meet a customer’s varied expectations of how they now want their shopping. The clear format differentiation in retail environments is considered the best bet for maximising sales from customers walking through the doors.

10. What consumers want in store

While visits to physical stores are becoming less frequent they remain very valuable. However, while consumers are inside the four walls of the store, they still want to use their mobile as part of the purchasing process. Retailers with a high level of success in converting customers during a store visit are targeting them with mobile promotional offers, keeping loyalty programs and stock levels up-to-date and facilitating mobile payments to ease the checkout process. Bay Leather Republic is seeing success with an innovative in-store app that allows customers, supported by sales staff, to build a customised couch using touch screen options. Staff and customers can see the product in its full range of available colours and materials rather than just imagining what it may be like. A customer friendly returns policy is also critical to success. A survey from Accenture found that only 51% of consumers were satisfied with retail returns policies. Only 57% of retailers allow shoppers to return online orders to the store for refund or replacement. Those retailers who seize the opportunity to understand these consumer needs will have a marketable point of difference.

11. The stories that innovate, convert

When retailer Blackmores introduced a new range of brain health products, they wanted to provide shoppers with an immersive experience to understand the benefits. The Mindful Ocean is an in-store wellness check that shows customers a real-time visualisation of their brain waves as they play a short meditation game. The campaign was a conversation starter that increased in-store dwell time by 130%, drove 12.5% more leads and 25% of shoppers bought brain health products on-the-spot. As a result, Mindful Ocean wellness checks are now being rolled out across flagship stores throughout Asia. Consumer research methods* Research Method Product category Online In-store Other (wearables, smartphone, tablet, TV, catalogue/magazines, no research at all) Consumer electronics and computers 47% 29% 24% Household appliances 38% 35% 27% Clothing and Footwear 32% 36% 32% Books, music, movies, video games 46% 18% 36% Furniture and homeware 27% 42% 31% Sports equipment/outdoor 29% 30% 41% DIY home improvement 26% 36% 38%

12. Good retail staff matter

More than anything in-store, shoppers want retail staff with a deep knowledge of the product range (40% of PWC Total Retail 2016 global respondents). It is a big shift in the retail sector, which has traditionally invested as little as possible in staff training due to high turnover. In the past, this made sense as service by sales associates was not a big driver for customers favouring a retailer compared to price, product, availability and returns policies. This is now changing, with researchers saying that retail talent is becoming a key differentiator in new market conditions driven by consumers. “A closer look at our research data indicates that the changing role of the store, soaring customer expectations, and the desire to support local businesses could put a real premium on retail employee talent,” said John Maxwell, Global Retail & Consumer leader, PWC. “In particular, the more sophisticated dimensions of customer service (personalised advice, special after-sales services and demonstrated deep product knowledge) could be a point of differentiation for retailers, particularly for retailers with a significant physical store footprint,” PWC’s John Maxwell says. Apple and Nike are seen to have led new in-store experiences that start with customer service from staff with deep knowledge. A new report from online business journal Knowledge@Wharton shows strong customer service and staff training boosted customer satisfaction and sales. The message for retailers is clear. Consumers want more engaging and personalised in-store experiences driven by knowledgeable staff.

13. What’s it all mean? 2016 was a watershed year for many global retail trends that have been emerging over the last few years. Consumers are now firmly in charge and they’re raising the bar ever higher for retailers when it comes to pricing, convenience, delivery, the in-store experience and more. With consumers now pushing the boundaries of what shopping means, they’re changing the retail landscape and expect retailers to keep up or be left out.

Stats smorgasboard, PWC Total Retail 2016 Global stats 54% buy products online weekly or monthly 34% agree that their mobile phone will become their main purchasing tool 67% say that either reading or writing social media reviews and comments influences their online shopping behaviour 40% say sales associates with deep knowledge of the product range would enhance the physical store experience 45% say reading reviews, comments and feedback influence their online shopping behaviour 20% have made mobile purchases in the past year compared to 12% in the previous year 47% bought products on their mobile at least a few times in the last year Australian stats 37% of buying behaviour is influenced by reviews 34% compared prices on their mobile while in-store 62% are likely to buy from an offshore online retailer if better prices are available 35% say the availability of local items would increase their preference for a local retailer

