Myer Case Study

Retail is a highly reactive sector where customer’s loyalty and choice can literally change with the weather. The Myer catalogue must be meticulously planned, but the retailer also needs a partner that can be agile to move and shift with unforeseen market changes.

IPMG is tightly woven into a collaborative process with Myer to understand their core requirements, and adapt to any changes as needed.

“The relationships IPMG fosters in the business gives us that sense of trust and they are invested in the Myer business so they understand our core requirements,” says Natalie Warren-Smith, Myer General Manager, Marketing Strategy and Communications.

Hear how Myer enjoys the benefits IPMG can provide including massive paper buying power and multi-site printing capabilities for nation-wide distribution, lowering freight costs.