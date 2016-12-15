Myer Christmas Catalogue Case Study

IPMG is a leader in the print industry who provides exceptional service to Myer daily. They are an agile partner who delivers new and innovative ways to communicate to our customers through print.
Marketing Services
The Brief
- Bring to life a personalised Christmas catalogue
- Increase engagement, loyalty and spending from Myer’s top tier customers
- Amplify Myer’s wider Christmas campaign
The Process
- Provide Myer with strategic advice and guidance on unique and innovative approaches to personalisation
- Create 40,000 catalogues, each with five unique personalisation points
- Develop an extensive delivery schedule and quality control processes
The Outcome
- A unique, personalised catalogue for top tier Myer One members including their name, local store and loyalty status
- Drove increased customer loyalty
- Smart data collection to deliver greater customer insights