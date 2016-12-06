IPMG Knows Retail Case Study

IPMG is a leader in retail marketing solutions, working with well-known international and Australian brands as well as emerging players to deliver campaigns that drive more sales.

Whether your business is investing in its brand, seeking more customers or planning a seasonal sales campaign, IPMG’s solution driven marketing professionals produce the highest quality, measurable work while driving great relationships.

Leading Australian retailers like Coles, Myer, R.M. Williams and Bay Leather Republic all choose IPMG to drive their marketing solutions.