Unilever Dove Men+Care Case Study

As a trusted provider, Traction Digital securely managed a promotion that involved multiple channels and
partnerships and a high value consumer prize draw. They simplified a complex process and delivered an
exceptional customer experience.
Marketing Services
The Brief
- Acquire new customers for Dove Men+Care
- Drive awareness and engagement with Dove Men+Care’s audience
- Provide a multi-channel promotional platform to run the campaign
The Process
- Amplify and communicate a positive and liberating vision of masculinity in line with Dove Men+Care’s brand positioning
- Use a trusted ambassador in Wallabies’ Captain David Pocock to provide additional credibility
- Facilitate end-to-end competition management
The Outcome
- Collaborate with Woolworths to bring the campaign to life in market
- Celebrity endorsement creating greater awareness of men’s social causes
- More than 8.5% new subscribers to Dove Men+Care
- Detailed campaign reporting