Unilever Dove Men+Care Case Study

As a trusted provider, Traction Digital securely managed a promotion that involved multiple channels and
partnerships and a high value consumer prize draw. They simplified a complex process and delivered an
exceptional customer experience.

Andrew Tilley
Brand Manager, Unilever

The Brief

  • Acquire new customers for Dove Men+Care
  • Drive awareness and engagement with Dove Men+Care’s audience
  • Provide a multi-channel promotional platform to run the campaign

The Process

  • Amplify and communicate a positive and liberating vision of masculinity in line with Dove Men+Care’s brand positioning
  • Use a trusted ambassador in Wallabies’ Captain David Pocock to provide additional credibility
  • Facilitate end-to-end competition management

The Outcome

  • Collaborate with Woolworths to bring the campaign to life in market
  • Celebrity endorsement creating greater awareness of men’s social causes
  • More than 8.5% new subscribers to Dove Men+Care
  • Detailed campaign reporting

