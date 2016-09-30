Department of Education Case Study

Not only has our partnership found ways to dramatically cut down time to market and improve quality, we
have also created an online management system that reduces months of work loading manual student data.
Marketing Services
The Brief
- Integrated print & digital solution
- Develop a sports program website
- Create and manage mobile app
- Increase student participation
- Drive healthy behaviour
The Process
- Developed technology to provide live tracking of student progess and out of school activities
- Designed and produced new-look marketing materials
- Annually distributes 400,000 personalised certificates to participating schools
The Outcome
- Increased participation by over 1000%
- Integrated communications solution
- Clear results and progress updates
- Reduction in manual administration for teachers