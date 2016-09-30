DEC Header

Department of Education Case Study

Not only has our partnership found ways to dramatically cut down time to market and improve quality, we
have also created an online management system that reduces months of work loading manual student data.

Ros Raimond
Senior Education Officer, NSW Department of Education & Communities

Marketing Services

 
 
 
 
 
 

The Brief

  • Integrated print & digital solution
  • Develop a sports program website
  • Create and manage mobile app
  • Increase student participation
  • Drive healthy behaviour

The Process

  • Developed technology to provide live tracking of student progess and out of school activities
  • Designed and produced new-look marketing materials
  • Annually distributes 400,000 personalised certificates to participating schools

The Outcome

  • Increased participation by over 1000%
  • Integrated communications solution
  • Clear results and progress updates
  • Reduction in manual administration for teachers

Enquire now

Download the full case study