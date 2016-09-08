Coles Case Study

The catalogue is a valuable marketing channel for Coles, with every page and product critical to the growth of sales. Every product featured needs to look enticing with colour consistency with simultaneous nationwide delivery.

The magazine plays a different role with different challenges. As a free gift to customers, Coles feels it needs to be worthy enough for customers to pick up and engage deeper with the products in their shopping trolley and the Coles brand.

View how IPMG helps Coles deliver on one of Australia’s largest catalogue campaigns and create a magazine with high production values that is now the most read magazine in Australia.