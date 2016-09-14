Spectrum Groups 20th anniversary

For the last 20 years, Spectrum Group has been connecting brands and audiences through integrated communications channels including PR, social media, content and design.

In celebration of their 20th anniversary and brand new North Sydney office, boasting spectacular views over Sydney Harbour, clients joined Spectrum staff for a fun-filled night that included a gigantic cake in the Spectrum Group logo colours, themed rooms and music playlist from 1996 when the company began.

“In the next 20 years PR agencies will look completely different in terms of the skills, channels and outputs they bring to clients, but completely the same in that a group of diverse and talented individuals will continue to deliver creative solutions to communications problems faced by brands and businesses.” says Ben Shipley, Managing Director of Spectrum Group.

The 20th anniversary was also marked with cartoons featuring special guests (Ben Shipley celebrates above with IPMG Chief Operating Officer James Hannan) and a new website, which can be visited here.

