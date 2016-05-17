SBM Creative for Slida Wins Two Gold Awards

Point Agency, the lead creative agency of IPMG’s production powerhouse SBM, has been honoured with two 2016 Gold Muse Creative Awards for its work on the Australian invented 3D puzzle, Slida.

Slida engaged Point to build a strategy to launch Slida to the masses. The final strategy included producing the puzzle in a range of new colours to better target their demographic, designing a complete rebrand to bring the fun and dynamic nature of the puzzle to life (whilst still working with the existing logo), and finally taking Slida on the road, by having a standout presence at 3 international toy fairs.

Point won gold in two award categories; Product Branding, and Trade Show/Exhibition Design.

Sister IPMG company Spectrum Group also worked on social media activity to drive awareness about and interest in the product.

