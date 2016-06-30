IPMG’s Holler create the all-new Audi R8 blink experience

IPMG’s Holler, has created an engaging and interactive experience for the Audi R8 that invites users to discover the power and beauty of the all-new high performance sportscar.

The top speed of the all-new Audi R8 V10 plus is 330km/h so fast that if you blink, you’ll miss it. Using blinks as a personal unit of velocity, the digital experience allows the user to intuitively understand just how fast the all-new Audi R8 can sprint 1,000 metres along an airstrip.

The science combines two variables: vehicle speed and blink duration. Race telemetry calculates the precise speed of the vehicle at any given time, while a computer webcam tracks the duration of each blink as it occurs. The result is a unique calculation provided to every user, including their individual number of blinks and how many metres they’ve missed during the race.

When the race is over, the user can discover highlights of this supercar at a different pace including the 449 kW 5.2-litre FSI V10 engine, LED headlights and the fixed carbon spoiler.

Kevin Goult, General Manager of Marketing, Audi Australia says “Innovation is at the heart of the Audi brand, and we’re always looking for new ways to market our vehicles and grow our business in Australia. With the Audi R8 Blink experience, we’ve done just that and created a whole new way to look at performance.”