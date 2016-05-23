IPMG Print Take Gold at National Print Awards

The country’s largest and most awarded printer, IPMG has again won the ultimate accolade in the Australian printing industry, taking Gold Medals for its work on the Frankie and Vivid Sydney magazines. IPMG also walked away with a Silver and a Bronze for its work on the David Jones Summer Catalogue and the Indooroopilly Look Book.

See the full list of winners here

IPMG’s Print businesses continue to stamp their authority on the 30 year old awards which have been presented in Melbourne, taking top honours in both categories in which it was nominated.