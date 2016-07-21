IPMG is the judge’s choice at the ACA’s with over 70 finalists

Australia’s most awarded printer, IPMG continues to lead the pack with over 70 finalists in contention at the Australasian Catalogue Association (ACA) Awards.

Our world class teams who work with the country’s biggest brands on the production of the highest quality and most compelling materials have again captured the highest representation in the awards to be presented in September.

Amongst the wide range of success stories, long-time IPMG partner Myer has been named as a finalist in some 16 award categories. Click here to watch a video about the innovative work.

Myer together with other IPMG partners Lush, Peter Alexander and David Jones also represent the entire field of finalists in the prestigious Judges Choice award.

