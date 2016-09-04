IPMG dominates the ACA awards

IPMG has lived up to the position of Australia’s most awarded printer, dominating the 25th Australasian Catalogue Awards with over 70 finalists and 20 winners.

Long term IPMG partner Myer, took out six awards including the coveted Catalogue Retailer of the Year award.

“IPMG is an innovation partner as well as an execution partner and they give us great confidence and flexibility in our go-to market plans,” said Natalie Warren-Smith, General Manager Marketing Strategy and Communications for Myer. Watch a video about the innovative work below.

David Jones also won five awards for their stylish brand book series and Christmas catalogues, both produced by IPMG. Other winners included Lush, Nutrimetics, Peter Alexander, ARB Corporation, Angus Barrett Saddlery & Leather Goods.

ACA award entries are judged on their effectiveness, quality and innovation around photography, design, merchandising, print and distribution.

“IPMG is committed to cutting edge innovation so that our clients can continue delivering marketing campaigns which have value and relevance to their customers,” says Craig Dunsford, CEO Print. “We’re proud to be able to play a part in the success of our clients,” he says.

IPMG Group CEO Kevin Slaven says the massive ACA award haul demonstrates the outstanding work the company’s teams do on a daily basis. “We have long known our people are the best in the business. These awards show that the wider industry recognises their extreme talent. On behalf of the executive team and board, congratulations!”

To learn more about how you can join IPMG’s award-winning stable of clients, call +61 2 9469 5000 or email enquiries@ipmg.com.au.

You can also read more about our group’s credentials here.