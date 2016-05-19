Drive More Sales Through On and Offline Catalogue Delivery

Over 60% of Australians aged 14+ have read a catalogue in the last seven days and more than 12 million say catalogues are the most useful channel for providing information on upcoming purchases. With figures this high, getting catalogue delivery right is a vital ingredient for any marketer.

At IPMG, the largest independent marketing group in Australia, we believe the audience no longer distinguishes between online and offline, so we focus on the message rather than the means. When producing your next catalogue, add a digital version to your printed material to ensure you are reaching your customers wherever they are.

We use your existing catalogue artwork to create a digital version that directly integrates with your online store. This means your customers can swipe through pages on their mobile, tablet or desktop and click on products they love to get more information or put them straight into their cart.

Our digital catalogue solution also provides detailed reporting so you can track performance and manage inventory. Easy integration with social channels is also available if you want to share to Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, LinkedIn and more.

