Celebrating the People that Produce Your Work

IPMG’s biggest strength is its people. Our talented teams produce the industry’s highest quality and most awarded work together with outstanding account service.

At our group’s annual Talent Awards, Hannanprint Bindery Manager Brett Hill has been named the top performer in our group, winning the overall IPMG Outstanding Achiever award. He was amongst a high calibre field which also included Major Accounts Manager Andrew Gasper, based at Hannanprint Victoria.

Along with the top gong, Brett was also named top employee for Hannnanprint NSW, while Andrew Gasper won the award for Hannanprint Victoria. Offset Alpine Printing’s Darren Chapman is having a double celebration after winning the individual performance award for OAP and being promoted to National Production Manager for the entire print group.

In Queensland, Print Manager Wayne Roberts has been recognised as top performer for Brisbane’s Inprint and Inpack businesses while Bolton Print’s Graphic Designer Caroleena Ellison has won the top honour there.

Other big award winners have included Offset Alpine Printing Account Manager Tom Grogan who has been honoured as winner of IPMG’s group award for Client Service and Relationships while IPMG Print New Business Manager Chris La Greca has won the award for Cultural Change.

The Emerging Talent award has been shared by winners including Offset Alpine Web Printer Toafa Filoa and Bindery tradesperson Jonathan Fox from Inprint. The win is amongst latest recognition for the pair with Toafa also being NSW graduate of the year finalist for the Lithographic Institute of Australia (LIA) and Jonathan being winner of the LIA’s Queensland graduate of the year award.

Brett Hill was chosen as the top award winner for inspiring positivity, demonstrating great respect for peers and staff, being dedicated to developing new leaders and driving cultural improvement in our business. He leads by example, manages his teams with empathy, is fair and balanced.

As a result of his Outstanding Achiever award, Brett wins an international career experience or study program to continue growing his career with IPMG.